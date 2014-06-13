Hey Mississippi. You know Michael Bloomberg right? He’s the guy who wants to take your guns away. He’s the guy who created a non-profit group to agitate against the second amendment. He’s the guy spreading lies about the number of school shootings in the country.

Michael Bloomberg is also the guy who just gave a pro-Thad Cochran Super PAC $250,000.00. Gun grabbing Michael Bloomberg is trying to buy Thad Cochran’s re-election.

Who do you think Thad Cochran will stand with the next six years if he gets re-elected. You people or the man who bought his re-election?

That’s 250,000 reasons to vote for Chris McDaniel.

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