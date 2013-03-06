Guy Who Called Romney a Douche on TV Thinks Obama is a Racist
Roger Ailes says Barack Obama is lazy. The media has blown it into a big story with the facts not on the media’s side. Van Jones, who on live national television called Mitt Romney a douche, was outrageously outraged by Roger Ailes’s assert...
Roger Ailes says Barack Obama is lazy. The media has blown it into a big story with the facts not on the media’s side. Van Jones, who on live national television called Mitt Romney a douche, was outrageously outraged by Roger Ailes’s assertion on CNN and even hinted that it might be racist for Ailes to say so. The media is yet again willfully choosing | Read More »