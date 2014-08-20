Holy crap this is the funniest thing I’ve read today. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh my gosh. I don’t want to refer to a reporter as a fluffer (probably don’t want to google that one), but good grief he had to be wearing knee pads to write this.

Here. Here is how the whole thing opens.

Mitch McConnell has a game plan to confront President Barack Obama with a stark choice next year: Accept bills reining in the administrationâ€™s policies or veto them and risk a government shutdown.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Do any of you really think McConnell would risk a government shutdown? Really? Seriously? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

I cannot believe any self-respecting reporter would write that with a straight face unless they were just being a stenographer of propaganda or worse.

Meanwhile, McConnell risks overreaching if he follows through with his pledge to attach policy riders to spending bills. If Obama refuses to accept such measures, a government shutdown could ensue. Republicans bore much of the blame for last yearâ€™s government shutdown, and their fortunes rebounded only when the administration bungled the rollout of Obamacare. But asked about the potential that his approach could spark another shutdown, McConnell said it would be up to the president to decide whether to veto spending bills that would keep the government open.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy cow. Remember, last time the President chose to shut down the government, McConnell was one of the first people out of the gate to blame Ted Cruz, not the President. In fact, McConnell and his team made it clear that the Congress will always get the blame.

Good grief. That this reporter would write this uncritically and McConnell say this is just the perfect embodiment of everything wrong with Washington, D.C. They’ll say one thing one day, the complete opposite the next, and refuse to make eye contact with either so they can keep on spreading manure. The Circle of Jerks in Washington, D.C. are more incestuous than the nut jobs in Game of Thrones.

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