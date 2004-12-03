Yes you read that right..."Hamas May Accept Statehood in West Bank."

From the AP:

RAMALLAH, West Bank - In an apparent change in long-standing policy, a top Hamas leader said Friday the militant group would accept the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as a long-term truce with Israel.

Hamas' statement came as Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak described Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon as the Palestinians' best chance for peace.

Could be a huge development...or more empty promises...