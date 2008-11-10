As Caleb and others [have noted](http://www.redstate.com/diaries/redhot/#rs_p_11177), Chris Matthews has declared it ***his job*** to make sure the Obama administration looks good, regardless of the facts.

"This country needs a successful presidency," [Matthews said](http://newsbusters.org/blogs/mark-finkelstein/2008/11/06/odd-job-matthews-says-his-role-make-obama-presidency-success) in addition to, " I want to do everything I can to make this thing work, this new presidency work . . . . Yeah, it is my job."

We have Rachel Maddow, Keith Olbermann, and Chris Matthews now all in for Obama and admitting it. Therefore, we can conclude that any Republican who appears on MSNBC will be there solely to serve as a foil for the Obama fan club.

We should resolve to designate elected Republicans wiling to play the fool "Hanoi Jane Republicans." There is no longer any value in going on MSNBC now that their chief faces are declaring openly that making Obama succeed is part of their job.

**EXCEPTION TO THE RULE:** Joe Scarborough. He's a good guy. Go on Mornin' Joe.