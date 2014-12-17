Yes, believe it or not, last night I covered all three of those topics.

In the first segment, I explained what Hanukkah is. I covered a bit of ground on Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush. Then I spent a pretty significant amount of time explaining why, if you are a Christian, the virginity of Mary is pretty fundamental to your beliefs.

In fact, you probably don’t want to trust any Christian who suggests Mary wasn’t a virgin or that it is not a fundamental of the Christian faith.

The post Hanukkah, Jeb Bush, and the Virginity of Mary appeared first on RedState.