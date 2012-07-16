Josh Trevino posted this on January 24, 2004, at his blog Tacitus. Seven months later RedState.com came online.

We’ve come along way since 2004.

In our fifth year, we started the RedState Gathering. I put up a post without even telling my bosses at Eagle Publishing what I was up to. I just knew some of us wanted to get together in person after five years of knowing each other online. I asked who might be interested thinking 50 or so people would like to meet in Atlanta. Over 200 showed up. We’ve been doing the RedState Gathering ever since.

This year, the RedState Gathering will take place in Jacksonville, FL. Continuing a tradition Governor Rick Perry started in Austin, TX the second year of the Gathering, Governor Rick Scott will have a kick off party and welcome the attendees to his state.

Governor Rick Scott has been at the forefront of fighting socialized healthcare going all the way back to Hillarycare. In Florida, he has been a real leader on privatization, efficiency of government, and conservative transformation. RedState was one of the few sites that was willing to speak up on his behalf when he ran for Governor in 2010 and I am personally delighted he’ll be joining us. He’s a great, great guy.

So please join Governor Rick Scott, me, and the RedState contributors in Jacksonville, FL August 2nd to the 5th. Go to www.redstategathering.com to register. Time is running out.