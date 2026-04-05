Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
19h

Nothing needs to be added to this simple, powerful, true account.

Reply
Share
Mike Faulkner's avatar
Mike Faulkner
20h

He is RISEN!

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture