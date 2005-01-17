I will never really understand why the states decided to honor Martin Luther King on the same day folks honor Robert E. Lee. Lee's birthday, January 19th, is traditionally observed on the Monday closest to that day, which is today.

Robert E. Lee was not the greatest man. He fought for those who supported the institution of slavery. But, he was a brilliant general and did much good beyond the legacy of the South.

Likewise, King stood for something greater than himself and we should remember that and not that he plagarized Marx and thought communism ideal.