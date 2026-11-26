Just a quick note to say I’m enjoying some down time, but about to start cooking.
Before I do, I just wanted to say thanks to all of you for subscribing and reading and engaging. We don’t always agree and that is actually very fine. We shouldn’t. But I appreciate all of you and your willingness to support what I do. I don’t want to run an echo chamber.
I have been blessed with a great team and a supportive family and all of you. I am very thankful.
Enjoy your day and the rest of the week. And there are some great football games too.
God bless you all.
Erick
Happy Thanksgiving and God bless Erick and his family and all who may read this.
Give Thanks with a grateful Heart
Give Thanks to the Holy One
Give Thanks because He's given Jesus Christ, His Son
Happy Thanksgiving to All!!!