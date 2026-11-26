Just a quick note to say I’m enjoying some down time, but about to start cooking.

Before I do, I just wanted to say thanks to all of you for subscribing and reading and engaging. We don’t always agree and that is actually very fine. We shouldn’t. But I appreciate all of you and your willingness to support what I do. I don’t want to run an echo chamber.

I have been blessed with a great team and a supportive family and all of you. I am very thankful.

Enjoy your day and the rest of the week. And there are some great football games too.

God bless you all.

Erick