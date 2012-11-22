Happy Thanksgiving
Not even on Thanksgiving morning do I get to sleep in. I have to get my Big Green Egg up to temperature, smear butter all over a turkey that I’ve had brining all night, shove a few fruits, vegetables, and herbs up its rear end, and get to smoking...
Not even on Thanksgiving morning do I get to sleep in. I have to get my Big Green Egg up to temperature, smear butter all over a turkey that I’ve had brining all night, shove a few fruits, vegetables, and herbs up its rear end, and get to smoking over some hickory and apple wood. Regular readers of the site know my wife is an | Read More »