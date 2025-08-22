A lot of people online on the right quote G. Michael Hopf lately. “Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times.” The quote comes from his post-apocalyptic book Those Who Remain.

Evil men do not get up in the morning, look in the mirror, and see evil looking back at them. Evil men often convince themselves they are doing good, perhaps even the Lord’s work.

Only rarely does an evil man have a real, ascertainable sense he is evil. Rarely.

Weak men are often the same. They typically look in the mirror and think they are strong men. They might not even recognize how often they are followers, thinking themselves, perhaps, as leaders or at least management.

Only rarely does a weak man have a real, ascertainable sense he is weak. Rarely.

A lot of weak men are having a good time in life, having fun, having sex, and never worrying about their or society’s future. They shun marriage. They might recognize that it is good for society, but it is not good for them. Perhaps they’ll wait till they have the money they want to have, the lifestyle they want, or reach an age where they’ll feel established. The secret of family is that one is never really ready for it.

The two-parent heterosexual nuclear household is actually the best way to have a stable society. We are in the mess we are in because the hard times produced good men who started families whose grandchildren and great-grandchildren did not appreciate, in their good times, the struggles their grandparents and great-grandparents had as they were starting their families. Now, the descendants don’t want kids during the good times until they have had a good enough time. And time is passing them by.

It is the luxury of a good time to think that a better time will come to start a family. It is the luxury of a good time to think that a family is not necessary or not healthy. Only when the lonely at the end of life have no one to take care of them will the regrets set in.

There are weak men on the right and the left who want the joy of sex without the binding of commitment. There are weak women on the right and left — mostly the left — who think, because the good times suggest it, that they can have their cake and eat it too. They can have sex and children and career and family without compromise.

In hard times, men and women realize they are not equals, but complement each other. The strengths of one offset the weaknesses of the other. Only in good times do we get the luxury of presumed biological equality. And in those good times, where the weak embrace an equality that is not, do the men wear the dresses and the women wear the pants in the non-monogamous commune of the familial sans family.

We allow the breakdown of the family, which breaks down society, which breaks down the good times into hard and bad times.

But it is not just social or cultural issues. It is economic issues too.

Many weak men and women have not just forgotten that the key to a stable society is family, but also that men and women, for their families, daily engage in hundreds, if not thousands, of transactions daily deciding what is best for their families.

Along come experts and technocrats who decide they know best for the families. During COVID, many on the right were reminded that much of our healthcare bureaucracy was not making sound medical decisions, but decisions designed to advance a worldview and excercise control over people’s behaviors. The people on the right recognized that a lot of experts are really not experts, just social engineering control freaks.

But now, because of our good times, many weak-minded fools who do not recognize their weak-mindedness have decided to hand their household economies over to others who promise to do better.

Instead of each family engaging in arms-length transactions with others for what is best and, through that process, the national welfare benefits, the technocrats decide that they know best what is in the national interest and the weak applaud.

In our hard times, strong men realized that the more the government controls the economy, the worse the economy is. The government sucks robust health from the private sector, imposing the whims and demands of the few instead of letting millions of Americans every second live their own lives as best they can, which benefits the whole. Hard times come often when the few at the top decide they can orchestrate life for those at the bottom.

Tariffs, government ownership of the private sector, etc., all come from weak people thinking they are strong, often with an arrogance most of the strong do not have.

The men and women who think they can dictate a national economic policy or an industrial policy are all Doctors Fauci of a different design. They presume they know best, and in many cases, history has already repudiated their ideas, which brought us the good times we have now.

But they hope we have forgotten. They hope to repeat the mistakes of old. They are like the communists who insist real communism has never been tried. This time, they can set the course of the nation economically and impose it on everyone else.

The genius of the American economic system, even when in recession and struggling, is that Washington generally trusted the people to make decisions for their lives on what to buy, where to buy, how to buy, and when to buy. Now, tariffs, tax credits, equity control of corporations by government, etc. are used to force Americans to live how Washington wants us to live and to force businesses to make decisions in the best interests of the Washington elite, not the interests of the company. The weak, believing they are strong, will get us back to hard times. They will compound moral hazards and moral decay.

While the progressive left has forgotten the centrality of strong families to a healthy society, the progressive right has forgotten that the families they claim to cherish know best what is in their own economic interests. And each family doing what is in its best interest is actually what makes our national economy the strongest on the planet.

The progressives, on the left and right, want us to be more European — a continent and economy in decline, but controlled from Brussels by an elite who insist they know best.

Both on the left and the right, good times have allowed us to forget what we learned in the hard times that got us through those hard times into the good. Should we not soon turn back, both the left and right will have to relearn.