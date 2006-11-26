Well, we had a hard time deciding which picture to use for our family Christmas card this year. Neither Christy nor I really wanted to be in the picture anyway. So, we went with Evelyn. Evelyn, of course, is such a good natured kid that she is really easy to get to take a picture. She smiles as soon as she sees the camera.

This is one of the many shots I just uploaded to Flickr. She has a green Christmas ornament between her hands while sitting in her rocking chair, which was her great grandmother's rocking chair.

While I like this picture, it did not make the cut for the Christmas card. There were better pictures.