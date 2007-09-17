I have no finished Harry Potter.

Absolutely brilliant. I have not enjoyed reading a novel in a good while -- I spend too much time reading for work to really have time or desire to read for pleasure. And yet I tore through Potter. It was worth every minute.

Rowling said in the past that she did not want to be open about her Christian faith because the end would be known before the beginning. Now I see what she meant.

The books are not like Narnia. They are not meant to be Christian allegory. I'm more reminded of J. R. R. Tolkein, who was asked whether the Lord of the Rings was suppose to be Christian allegory. He replied that they were not, but he certainly could not keep out something so core to his foundation.

With the Deathly Hallows, I imagine it is only a matter of time before some "seeker" church somewhere deploys Harry Potter in sunday school or sermon.

A basic understanding of the Gospels recounts much of the story. The story crescendos with the last book. Harry is marked for death in the beginning -- a prophesy. He determines that he must die so that others may live and evil must die. He must, in almost explicit terms, conquer death.

And so he does conquer death. From it he is restored to life. The first to greet him resurrected is a woman. Harry stares down evil, once resurrected, and they clash in a final battle. Evil is destroyed. Death dies so the rest can live.

Don't get me wrong, there was a mixture of literary references throughout the books from Arthurian legend to Greek and Norse mythology. But significant details standing out, particularly in the seventh book, are Christian themed, e.g. baptism to get the sword, death and resurrection, threes and sevens, water of life, conquering death, the scapegoat, etc.

It made for gripping, compelling reading. And I'm actually, having now read through these books, confounded by the silliness of some who are convinced those who read Harry Potter will get swept up in some sort of cult or paganism. Nothing could be further from the truth.