John McCain gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the United States Senate today against cutting and running from Iraq. He said, in part, that he had talked to soldiers from the ranks of privates up to generals. They all told him that they did not believe you could support the troops and oppose their efforts.

Harry Reid's response was, in effect, that the troops lied to John McCain because they did not want to speak candidly with a war hero/Presidential candidate.

Harry Reid, on the floor of the United State Senate, said the American soldiers in Iraq lied to John McCain.

Watch the exchange here:

Video edit note: Dick Durbin made a statement between McCain and Reid's response to McCain. He refrained from calling the troops Nazis again and was thus not very newsworthy or exciting.