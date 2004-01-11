Besides rhyming, Robert Holcomb thinks that Clark has jumped the shark based on the quote that under his watch we would not have another September 11th.

I not sure that this is the moment. I think it could have been before he even entered the race when he was on all the talk shows talking about the people in the White House calling him to say Iraq was connected with 9/11. Turned out he was lying.

Quite frankly, though, my gut tells me he has a ways to go and that all of these other comments will accumulate to an event where it will be undeniable that the future event is where he jumps the shark. Until then, he's on skis in the water headed for the shark.