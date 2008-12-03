Regarding my earlier post, I keep getting people talking about me hating Saxby. These people are absolutely misreading my post. I'm not hating on Saxby. I love the guy (in that heterosexual way). I'm writing out of disappointment, not hate.

He ran a disastrous campaign and embraced lots of bad advice. I want better for the guy. He is, at heart, really a conservative. I know he is. He's not a Jim DeMint. But he is certainly to the right of George Bush.

He just needs to remember that and start acting like it. He'd have never done half the stupid stuff he did -- let alone run the campaign he ran -- if Rob Leeburn were still with him.