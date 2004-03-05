I was just coming back from getting my weekly allergy shot and happened to catch part of Rush Limbaugh's show.

For those of you pessimistic about Bush's chances, here is something else to remember -- people are starting to do their taxes now. They are discovering that (1) the tax bite is not as bad as last year and (2) the refund check is bigger.

Now let's return to the John "raise taxes on 'em" Kerry Show.

UPDATE: As was just pointed out to me, those larger refund checks probably won't be saved, they'll be spent thus driving forward the economy.