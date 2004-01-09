MSNBC has a look at tapes of Dean from some time ago. With a media assist, yeah, Dean jumped the shark.

The question now is, will it matter? After all "Dallas" continued on the air a season or two after Pam woke up from her dream. Of course, it was wiped out in the ratings, much like Howie would be.

I'd say we should put him out of his misery now. But, I agree with Jonah Goldberg, Andrew Sullivan, and others. Having a Bush vs. Dean battle would create the national dialogue we've been needing over conservative and liberal issues. Though, by November, Bush may be to th e left of Dean.