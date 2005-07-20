Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis is vulnerable with this latest recall effort.

Macon Mayor Jack Ellis has asked a judge to review a third effort to have him removed from office, calling it "legally insufficient" in a petition filed Tuesday afternoon in Bibb County Superior Court.

The recall application - filed again Monday in an attempt to force a recall election - "fails to state a ground or grounds founded in either fact or law" for the mayor's removal, Ellis' petition states. This time, the recall supporters did their homework and prepared a solid statement of fact that should be able to overcome a court challenge. Of course, whether a recall will be successful once it makes it through court is rather dubious.