Tennessee House Bill 0393 presently before the Tennessee Legislature would rename U.S. Highway 43 in Lawrenceburg, TN "Fred Thompson Boulevard." Except it won't now. Rep. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) is withdrawing the bill. Why? Because he got this letter in the mail:

April 2, 2007 The Honorable Joey Hensley Nashville, TN 37243 Dear Joey, I read where the naming of a segment of U.S. Highway 43 in Lawrenceburg after me is under consideration. I cannot blame anybody if there is hesitation to name another thing for another politician or former politician. But I must say that I am very appreciative of my friends in Lawrenceburg and Lawrence County who originally had this idea. The fact that they would want to do this is more important to me than the naming itself. My daddyâ€™s car lot was on that stretch of road, so itâ€™s special to me, but the fact is that I didnâ€™t build it and I didnâ€™t pay for it. The taxpayers did. So it is entirely appropriate that it remain U.S. Highway 43 the way I remember it when I was a boy. Therefore, I would request that you thank my friends and withdraw the naming bill. I really appreciate your work on this and the great job you are doing for our people. All the best to you and your colleagues. Sincerely. Fred Thompson