Healthcare Paid for With Unicorn Farts
There will be many words from many people about much of the President’s State of the Union speech from last night. I will only focus on one line, which distinctly highlights again just how out to lunch the man is when it comes to real healthcare ...
There will be many words from many people about much of the President’s State of the Union speech from last night. I will only focus on one line, which distinctly highlights again just how out to lunch the man is when it comes to real healthcare reforms in this country. During his speech the President said this: Weâ€™ll bring down costs by changing the way | Read More »