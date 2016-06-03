In January of 2007, I joined a new web service that had all sorts of technical problems. It was called Twitter. In 140 characters or less, I could share thoughts and eventually pictures about my day, the news or whatever struck my fancy. I could, in 140 characters, show how awful I could be among other things. Twitter seems to draw out the worst in everyone, myself included, and it takes unusual restraint to walk back from the precipice.

I have amassed more than 157,000 followers on Twitter and have "tweeted" more than 119,000 times. Now, not a day goes by without me considering hitting the delete button on my account.

In the book of Mark, Jesus encountered a possessed man and called for the demon to come out. "Jesus asked him, 'What is your name?' He replied, 'My name is Legion, for we are many.'" (Mark 5:9) Two thousand years later, every single one of those demons has a twitter account.

Updated: Fri Jun 03, 2016