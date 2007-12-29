By now we should all be familiar with Roger Simon's stunt. Fred Thompson, failing to bow down before Roger Simon, saw a campaign stop totally mischaracterized by Roger Simon. What was a light hearted moment turned into a moment of campaign ineptitude in Roger Simon's eyes. Luckily the moment was caught on film and the world could see for itself that Roger Simon was full of crap.

It's happened again.

Jill Lawrence, no doubt feeling slighted by the campaign for not getting a one on one with FDT, had her revenge in USA Today. She writes:

Bill Theobald of Gannett News Service â€¦ quotes [Fred Thompson] saying he doesn't like modern campaigning, isn't that interested in running for president and "will not be devastated" if he doesn't win.

[Emphasis mine]

After putting that up, she had to correct herself when Bill Theobald told her she got it wrong.

Bill calls to clarify that Thompson said he doesn't like the process of running for president but he does want to BE president.

Perhaps she could have gotten it right the first time. After all, it wasn't even her own first hand reporting. She was reporting on what another reporter reported. Maybe if she didn't feel her ego had been slighted by the Thompson campaign she would have tried to, you know, get it right the first time.

By the way, the Thompson camp was kind enough to send me a transcript so we can see for ourselves just how inaccurate Jill Lawrence's third hand reporting was. The question was, "Do you want to be President?" Based on the question and just the first ten words, you'd think Jill Lawrence could have gotten it right:

The first place, I wouldnâ€™t be here if I didnâ€™t. I wouldnâ€™t be doing this. I grew up in very modest circumstances. I left government and I and my family have made sacrifices to be sitting here today. I havenâ€™t had any income for a long time because I figured to be clean, youâ€™ve got to cut everything off. I was doing speaking engagements and I had a contract to do a tv show. I had a contract with ABC radioâ€¦and so forth. A man would have to be a total fool to do all those things and to be leaving his family which is not a joyful thing if he didnâ€™â€™t want to do it.

I am not consumed by personal ambition. I will not be devastated if I donâ€™t do it. I want the people to have the best president they can have.