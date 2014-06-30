I hope you might consider donating to Chris McDaniel to help his campaign investigate the possibility that the election was stolen.

There appear to be documented irregularities of, for example, Democrats who voted in the Democratic primary voting in the Republican runoff. That’s against the rules. Photographic evidence of the ballot books suggest it happened.

We need to help Chris. We know the GOP Establishment pushed Democrats to vote. It was an open primary and they were allowed to. But Democrats who voted in their own Democratic primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff. We need to help Chris investigate the irregularities of the election.

Please consider donating. Remember Mississippi and fight the establishment.

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