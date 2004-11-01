Jim Burks, a seventy-five year old small businessman living in Lancaster County, PN, was working today when his phone rang. It was an automated phone call telling him that President Bush had a plan that would "do away with" his social security. A few hours later the phone rang and it was an automated phone call letting him know that he was no longer registered to vote and so there was no need for him to go to the polls tomorrow. Mr. Burks told me that, not trusting the government, he immediately called the local Republican Party about the phone call and they verified that he was registered. Mr. Burks intends to go vote for President Bush tomorrow.

According to a Bush campaign source, the voter registration calls are going throughout Republican areas of Lancaster County, PA. It is not clear if Republicans are getting the calls exclusively. Nevertheless, the Bush campaign has added a line to their standard phone script to inform voters about the phone calls.