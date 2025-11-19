There’s a lot out there today that I’ll cover on the show. From the Epstein votes to Marjorie Taylor Greene calling the President a traitor, to the weirdo transconservative movement of progressives who call themselves conservatives and use phrases like “post-war liberalism,” to aluminum prices going up even higher due to the tariffs, to the Democratic video montage begging the military to commit treason.

Y’all, we got a lot of weirdo clowns on the political scene who think retweets and likes on Twitter mean they relate to normal people. It’s so exhausting. And the ones with money are convinced they can fund some revolution of the soul in the country or an actual revolution.

I’ll get to all that and more, and Lord knows the President will do something by noon today that completely upends my show anyway.

Here’s what I want to focus on instead.

Today is the last day to help fund Thanksgiving meals for those less fortunate than ourselves. $40.00 will buy a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four — a turkey, sides, and dessert. Via Hungry For A Day, we’ve partnered with local soup kitchens and food banks around the country to help.

As conservatives, we often say charity should begin with us, not Uncle Sam. I agree. And I hope you might join me in taking care of some of your fellow Americans this Thanksgiving.

That, seeking the welfare of your community and loving your neighbor, is actually way more important in the grand scheme of eternity than anything else. We are behind last year’s goal, which I’m not surprised by, given the economic climate. But if you can help, please help.

Thank you for your consideration.

Donate right here.