On Christmas Day of 1863, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned the poem â€œI Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.â€ His oldest son had been badly wounded in the Civil War the prior month and Longfellowâ€™s wife had died in an accidental fire. Among the lines were these: And in despair I bowed my head;â€¨”There is no peace on earth,” I said;â€¨”For hate is strong,â€¨And mocks the | Read More »