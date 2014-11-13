The President’s amnesty plan is coming. He intends to allow a lot of people who crossed the border illegally to stay in the country indefinitely. He is, in effect creating second class citizenship where people can exist in the space between daylight and the shadows with dubious status.

The Republican response should be to make Camp David a refugee holding facility and close down every golf course controlled by public funds at which the President might wish to play. Heck, they should basically defund the White House, save for security for the President and his family. Make him pay his own light bill. After all, American social services will have lots of new expenses involved in this.

Impeachment for this action is not going to happen, but the GOP should focus on the “rule of law” aspect of the President’s plan â€” a concern raised even by the Washington Post. There is a basic fairness for people who have been in the system, waiting their turn to become Americans. Had they known they could just show up and the President would let them stay, they might have done things differently.

Rules should mean things. Laws should mean things. The President is taking a screwed up system and breaking it further, leaving many trapped in the system while excusing those who’ve taken matters into their own hands.

The President, taking this action, shows he really has no intention of trying to work with the GOP for the next two years. President Clinton worked with the GOP to balance the budget and reform welfare. President Obama wants his way or the highway after voters just rejected his way.

The only bright side to this is that conservatives can rest assured Washington will soon be more gridlocked than ever. Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard68% has already said there’ll be no shutdowns. When the GOP has already negotiated the terms of its surrender, the nation is in for a rough ride.

The post Here Comes President Obama’s Amnesty Plan appeared first on RedState.