Here is Rod Dreher's analysis of Jindal's loss. I think he is dead on. One of the best quotes from the piece is, "Given the Louisiana-specific nature of Landrieu's victory, it was impossible to generalize about how Democrats nationally might capitalize on her strategy. Similarly, given that the conservative Blanco only marginally differed from Jindal on policy points (her slightly-more-liberal view on abortion rights helped her with suburban women), it's hard to see how national Democrats can translate her victory into a winning game plan elsewhere. This race was decided on personality Ã¢â‚¬â€ but there's something useful for both parties in that."