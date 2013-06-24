I’m being a bit more cautious and including a few who, like the co-sponsors of the Corker plan, will probably vote for the immigration bill, but should be called anyway. Call them and tell them to oppose the Corker amendment (yes, tell Bob Corker) and to oppose the immigration legislation. SENATOR STATE NUMBER Murkowski AK 202-224-6665 Pryor AR 202-224-2353 Chambliss GA 202-224-3521 Isakson GA 202-224-3643 | Read More »