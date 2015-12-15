Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) are friends of mine. I have no interest in supporting one over the other. I’d be thrilled with either one as President. I intend to do two posts. One on the merits of Cruz. One on the merits of Rubio.

I see friends tearing each other up over both men. Let me give you my assessments of the positives of both while ignoring the negatives of both.

I think you should vote for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) because at a time when Americans have grown deeply cynical of both parties and positively loath the Republicans, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been willing to hold his own side accountable. Cruz is willing to take on the GOP and, in fact, polling shows Republicans hate the GOP as much as Democrats. In a panel of 35 undecided Republican voters last week, the panel agreed unanimously on few things, but they completely agreed that the GOP leadership in Washington had gone astray.

Cruz redeems the GOP to that degree. He actually has principles. Instead of trying to run as a lite version of the Democrats, he wants to chart a clear course forward as a conservative. He believes we should trust the people, not Washington. He believes individuals should take responsibility for themselves. And he is willing to call out his own side when his side betrays their values.

What’s more, it is unquestionable that Cruz has the intelligence and debating prowess to take on Hillary Clinton. He has an audiographic memory and can recall small details to paint a larger picture. Cruz has repeatedly on the debate stage deployed sharp reasoning as a trained lawyer to shine even when his time has been far less than others on the stage.

Currently, and perhaps most importantly, Cruz is the only Republican who has a shot at stopping Donald Trump. He is the second choice of both Carson and Trump supporters. He may not be everyone’s favorite pick, but uniting behind Cruz helps solidify the party.

Conservatives are going to have to rally in November of 2016. The party forced the base to settle with Romney and McCain in 2012 and 2008. Both men failed. They failed to paint clear alternatives. They failed to aggressively campaign. They failed to show how they were different from the Republicans in Washington that the nation hates. Cruz can do those things.

Cruz has a reasonable, Jeanne Kirkpatrick-esque approach to foreign policy that is neither too internationalist nor too isolationist. Given his background and pedigree, he’d have a good grasp on vetting federal judges to avoid future terrible appointments. Cruz would be an ideal package for 21st century Republicans and conservatives to unite behind.

In an age of ever growing leviathan, the question Republicans should avoid asking is what these candidates can do and rather they should ask what these candidates can stop Washington doing. Cruz is committed to rolling back leviathan. Critics may say Cruz has gotten nothing done in Washington. I would say Cruz has gotten a lot stopped in Washington. The House Republican shift to the right in 2014 would not have happened with men like Cruz inspiring the base by exposing so much wrong.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has the brilliance, political skills, and principles to be an unshakable warrior for freedom and provides a contrast against Hillary Clinton’s approach of government doing more and more at a time when more and more Americans trust government less and less.

That’s why you should vote for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The post Here’s Why You Should Vote for â€¦ Ted Cruz appeared first on RedState.