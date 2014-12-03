Hereâ€™s Your Target List Against Amnesty. Call These House Members NOW
Folks, this is your call list to stop President Obama's executive amnesty plan. John Boehner and Harry Reid both support the President. They want to fund President Obama's plan. BoehnerThe post Here’s Your Target List Against Amnesty. Call These House M
Folks, this is your call list to stop President Obama’s executive amnesty plan. John Boehner and Harry Reid both support the President. They want to fund President Obama’s plan.
Boehner and Reid are collaborating on funding President Obama’s actions.
As I have explained before, to get legislation to the floor of the House of Representatives, a rule must first be voted on to set the parameters of debate. Kill the rule, you kill the underlying legislation. Pass the rule and the legislation gets to the floor these guys can then claim to oppose while letting the legislation pass.
Call the people on this list and ask if they will oppose the rule on the continuing resolution. They need to oppose the rule. Report back here in the comments.
Representative
Phone Number
Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Justin Amash
House Republican Average
See Full Scorecard88% Â
202-225-3831
Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Michele Bachmann
House Republican Average
202-225-2331
Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Lou Barletta
House Republican Average
202-225-6511
Rep. Kerry Bentivolio (R-MI)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Kerry Bentivolio
House Republican Average
202-225-8171
Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Jim Bridenstine
House Republican Average
202-225-2211
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Mo Brooks
House Republican Average
202-225-4801
Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Ron DeSantis
House Republican Average
202-225-2706
Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Jeff Duncan
House Republican Average
202-225-5301
Steven FincherÂ
202-225-4714
Rep. John Fleming (R-LA)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. John Fleming
House Republican Average
202-225-2777
Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Trent Franks
House Republican Average
202-225-4576
Scott GarrettÂ
202-225-4465
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Louie Gohmert
House Republican Average
202-225-3035
Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Trey Gowdy
House Republican Average
202-225-6030
Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Tom Graves
House Republican Average
202-225-5211
Rep. Tim Huelskamp (R-KS)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Tim Huelskamp
House Republican Average
202-225-2715
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Jim Jordan
House Republican Average
202-225-2676
Rep. Steve King (R-IA)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Steve King
House Republican Average
202-225-4426
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Thomas Massie
House Republican Average
202-225-3465
Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Tom McClintock
House Republican Average
202-225-2511
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Mark Meadows
House Republican Average
202-225-6401
Rep. Steve Pearce (R-NM)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Steve Pearce
House Republican Average
202-225-2365
Rep. Trey Radel (R-FL)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Trey Radel
House Republican Average
202-225-2536
Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Dennis Ross
House Republican Average
202-225-1252
Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Matt Salmon
House Republican Average
202-225-2635
Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Mark Sanford
House Republican Average
202-225-3176
Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. David Schweikert
House Republican Average
202-225-2190
Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Lamar Smith
House Republican Average
202-225-4236
Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Marlin Stutzman
House Republican Average
202-225-4436
Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Randy Weber
House Republican Average
202-225-2831
The post Here’s Your Target List Against Amnesty. Call These House Members NOW appeared first on RedState.