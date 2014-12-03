Folks, this is your call list to stop President Obama’s executive amnesty plan. John Boehner and Harry Reid both support the President. They want to fund President Obama’s plan.

Boehner and Reid are collaborating on funding President Obama’s actions.

As I have explained before, to get legislation to the floor of the House of Representatives, a rule must first be voted on to set the parameters of debate. Kill the rule, you kill the underlying legislation. Pass the rule and the legislation gets to the floor these guys can then claim to oppose while letting the legislation pass.

Call the people on this list and ask if they will oppose the rule on the continuing resolution. They need to oppose the rule. Report back here in the comments.

Representative

Phone Number

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Justin Amash

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard88% Â

202-225-3831

Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Michele Bachmann

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard81%Â

202-225-2331

Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Lou Barletta

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard41%Â

202-225-6511

Rep. Kerry Bentivolio (R-MI)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Kerry Bentivolio

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard82%Â

202-225-8171

Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jim Bridenstine

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard91%Â

202-225-2211

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Mo Brooks

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard75%Â

202-225-4801

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Ron DeSantis

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard89%Â

202-225-2706

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jeff Duncan

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard92%Â

202-225-5301

Steven FincherÂ

202-225-4714

Rep. John Fleming (R-LA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Fleming

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard75%Â

202-225-2777

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Trent Franks

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard96%Â

202-225-4576

Scott GarrettÂ

202-225-4465

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Louie Gohmert

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard91%Â

202-225-3035

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Trey Gowdy

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard87%Â

202-225-6030

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Tom Graves

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard82%Â

202-225-5211

Rep. Tim Huelskamp (R-KS)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Tim Huelskamp

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard92%Â

202-225-2715

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jim Jordan

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard90%Â

202-225-2676

Rep. Steve King (R-IA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Steve King

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard72%Â

202-225-4426

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Thomas Massie

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard76%Â

202-225-3465

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Tom McClintock

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard90%Â

202-225-2511

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Mark Meadows

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard85%Â

202-225-6401

Rep. Steve Pearce (R-NM)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Steve Pearce

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard61%Â

202-225-2365

Rep. Trey Radel (R-FL)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Trey Radel

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard87%Â

202-225-2536

Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Dennis Ross

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard62%Â

202-225-1252

Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Matt Salmon

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard94%Â

202-225-2635

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Mark Sanford

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard78%Â

202-225-3176

Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. David Schweikert

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard91%Â

202-225-2190

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Lamar Smith

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard69%Â

202-225-4236

Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Marlin Stutzman

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard82%Â

202-225-4436

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Randy Weber

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard83%Â

202-225-2831

The post Here’s Your Target List Against Amnesty. Call These House Members NOW appeared first on RedState.