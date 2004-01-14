The New York Times is looking at the President's marriage initiative. The article contains this bit of liberal heresy, but I guess it is okay since it is attributed to liberals:

In the last few years, some liberals have also expressed interest in marriage-education programs. They say a growing body of statistical evidence suggests that children fare best, financially and emotionally, in married two-parent families.

What next. Will the Times dare to say that a mother staying at home while the father works is even better?!