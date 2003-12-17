How shallow can you get? Madonna endorses Wesley Clark saying, "I think he has a good handle on foreign policy, I think he's good with people, and I think he has a heart and a consciousness. . . .He's interested in spirituality -- I mean, those things mean a lot to me."

Okay, so to hell with the guy who believes in God and wears his faith on his shirt sleeve. He's on spiritual, he's a Christian. But, Clark has a heart and a consciousness so he is endorsible.

There is so much shallowness in her statement. It reeks of new age crap.