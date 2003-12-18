Hugh Hewitt is on to something about the Dean camp.

The campaign reported to its blog readers that "[o]ver four days, 7,732 Americans contributed $552,214.62 to combat a shadowy group of Democrats attacking one of their own with images of Osama bin Laden. You showed that Americans won't be bullied into a climate of fear--and that trying to scare people out of the political process only makes our movement stronger."

This is the language of the wild-eyed, and the Dean campaign is increasingly gyrating with the frenzy usually associated with extremism. Which raises the question of whether the vast online network the Dean machine boasts of is such a good thing after all. It may have turned into a self-reinforcing hothouse of out-of-touch, marginal-but-loud cheerleading for itself. Feedback from the middle parts of the American spectrum appear to have been cut-off. I think that is precisely what is happening. The campaign is taking its direction from the supporters who themselves listen to each other and don't pick up on the signals that the light at the end of the tunnel is a fast approaching train.