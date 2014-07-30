They were hoping for the second coming of the “Year of the (Democrat) Woman,” but instead it is more the year of the consultant crafted lump of candidate. First, media darling Michelle Nunn of Georgia gets caught with a campaign memo telling her to find a position on Israel, which is listed as “TBD”, in order to raise money from Jews.

Now, Allison Grimes of Kentucky is out in a debate explaining that the Iron Dome system keeps Israel safe from Hamas tunnelers. No, I am not kidding.

“Obviously, Israel is one of our strongest allies in the Middle East, and she has the right to defend herself,” Grimes said. “But the loss of life, especially the innocent civilians in Gaza, is a tragedy. The Iron Dome has been a big reason why Israel has been able to withstand the terrorists that have tried to tunnel their way in. “My hope is that a cease-fire can be structured. Ultimately, I think the long-term solution though is not one we can impose. It has to come from within. It’s a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.”

I’m sure operatives are standing by in Kentucky to take Jewish donor money too.

Good grief.

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