Attention baseball fans:Â I just wanted to let you know that long time RedState contributor Leon Wolf, along with a number of other good writers, has started a daily baseball newsletter called “Just a Bit Outside” which will keep you informed on all the happenings in Major League Baseball. It’s no secret that most sports writers are even more liberal than their mainstream media counterparts, so give some guys who will cover baseball without the liberal bias a try.Â

To subscribe, CLICK HERE. RedState readers will get four free weeks of the newsletter by using the promo code FIRSTFOURWEEKS at checkout.Â

If you want to see a sample of one of their first issues, you can read it here.



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