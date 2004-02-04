I like this idea.

A few years ago, Jeff O'Holleran said he began to realize that he was different from the other boys he knew.

"I started having certain thoughts," said Mr. O'Holleran, 19, a student at the University of Colorado (CU). "I would go out into my mom's car, turn it on auxiliary and listen to Rush Limbaugh."

Yesterday, he said, it was time to come out of the closet. In the middle of a crowded university dining area, he took to the podium and announced, "I'm Jeff, and I'm a conservative."

Welcome to the club, Jeff.