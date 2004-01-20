Before we go to Atlanta, take a look at the DRUDGE REPORT:

Stinging from his third place finish in Iowa that robbed him of his frontrunner status, Governor Howard Dean tonight gave a red faced concession speech in which he vowed to go all over the country fighting to defeat George Bush. He named the states in which he said his campaign would fight, and as he rolled out the names of the states his face became red, his gestures sharp and angry. For a few moments, it appeared Dean had slipped into an unnatural state...