In the 2012 President campaign, the Obama Administration trotted out Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to poo-poo Mitt Romney’s assertions about Russia. She told CNN at the time, “It’s somewhat dated to be looking backwards,” playing off President Obama’s remarks that Romney was stuck in a “Cold War mind warp.”

But Hillary Clinton has started comparing the Russians to the Nazis. An attendee of a $1,500-per-plate fundraiser where Clinton spoke said, “She talked about how what Putin is doing now is similar to what Hitler did, essentially providing these ethnic Russians in the Crimea region access back to Russia.”

So Romney was being “dated” by pointing out Russia is an adversary the Obama Administration has underestimated and treated with kid gloves. But the Secretary of State who presided over that policy can leave office, pretend it isn’t her problem, and go straight to Nazi allusions.

Dear Republicans: Yes she can. The press will play full defense for her on this. See e.g. Benghazi.

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