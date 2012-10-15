Hillary Clinton Prepares to See Underside of Obama Bus
I do hear that President Obama will let Hillary Clinton tour a tire factory this week so she can at least match a dress to the tire tread, but one way or the other, Hillary Clinton is now going under the Obama bus. Joe Biden began the effort to throw H...
I do hear that President Obama will let Hillary Clinton tour a tire factory this week so she can at least match a dress to the tire tread, but one way or the other, Hillary Clinton is now going under the Obama bus. Joe Biden began the effort to throw Hillary under the bus in the debate Thursday night. He said the White House never | Read More »