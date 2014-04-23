It should not even be a debate. Yesterday, filling in for Rush Limbaugh, I noted that Hillary Clinton will be old by 2016. She will, in fact, be 69. We are not talking about tortoises here or redwood trees. Sixty-nine is no longer middle age. It is just a fact.

John McCain ran for President when he was 72 years old. Were Clinton elected in 2016, she’d pass that before being up for re-election in 2020. Back in 2008, some guy over at the Huffington Post attacked McCain for being a mentally incompetent senior citizen. Yes that was the guy’s argument. He claimed John McCain was too old and senile to be President.

Yesterday, that same guy declared me the worst person in the world for pointing out Hillary Clinton will be old. In fact, the collective squealing of the left for me pointing this out shows you what we have to deal with for the next few years.

Any objective fact about Hillary Clinton will be declared racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic, heterophobic, agoraphobic, xenophobic, and everything else you can think of.

Of course, I must ask them a question in return for their outrage. What difference, at this point, does it make?

In reality, what the left should be upset about, is that after 8 years of Barack Obama, their deep bench for 2016 will consist of one old woman who, if you strip away all the scandals, has no record of her own on which to run. And I say that as someone still not convinced she is going to run.

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