There can be no doubt about it. Her husband says he wants to slow it down to fight global warming and Hillary herself now admits she wants to garnish wages or something equivalent to pay for her allegedly $110 billion healthcare scheme.

And let's be on point here -- there has yet to be a healthcare system that has come in at projections. All of them have exceeded budget projections, so her $110 billion is probably around $300 billion.

From This Week with George Stephanopolous today, Hillary had to be asked the question three times in a row to get her to answer.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Will you have fines for people who don't have health care, who don't go by the mandate? Will you garnish their wages? …

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me interrupt you there. … I still haven't heard if people can afford it and they don't buy the insurance will their wages be garnished? Will they have to pay fines? …

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to bear down on this question one more time…. Will you garnish wages of people who don't comply, don't buy the insurance? SEN. CLINTON: George, we will have an enforcement mechanism. Whether it's that or it's some other mechanism through the tax system or automatic enrollments.