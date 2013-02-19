His Idea: Why Did Barack Obama Propose It?
Today, Barack Obama spoke out about the pending sequestration flanked by first responders and others. What he did not mention was that sequestration was President Obama’s idea. Today, President Obama said: Emergency responders like the ones who a...
Today, Barack Obama spoke out about the pending sequestration flanked by first responders and others. What he did not mention was that sequestration was President Obama’s idea. Today, President Obama said: Emergency responders like the ones who are here today — their ability to help communities respond to and recover from disasters will be degraded. But sequestration was his idea. Border Patrol agents will see | Read More »