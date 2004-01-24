The New York Times is doing a hit job on John Kerry, or is it an attempt to immunize him?

[U]nlike some of his colleagues with long records to defend -- including Mr. Gephardt, the former Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, who dropped out of the race after his disappointing Iowa finish -- Mr. Kerry has never been especially popular with his Democratic colleagues in Congress and the party establishment. They have accused him of being too eager to be in the majority, too quick to position his vote for political advantage.

This thing is just going to get dragged out.

If you believe that Clinton wants Clinton to be President, John Edwards is going to get destroyed. If you believe Clinton doesn't want Clinton to be President, keep your eye on the meteoric rise of John Edwards after new Hampshire.