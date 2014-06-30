Hobby Lobby Wins
In a beat down of the Obama Administration, the Supreme Court has ruled that privately held corporations can practice the faith of the owners. Hobby Lobby will not have to comply with the birth control mandate in Obamacare. This is a huge win for religiou
In a beat down of the Obama Administration, the Supreme Court has ruled that privately held corporations can practice the faith of the owners.
Hobby Lobby will not have to comply with the birth control mandate in Obamacare. This is a huge win for religious liberty with Justice Alito writing the decision.
The decision does not apply to apply to all businesses, just closely held businesses.
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