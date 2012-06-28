In February, Mitch McConnell told Senate Republicans he would not bring up any votes on Obamacare repeal.

On March 1, 2012, the Senate considered Senator Roy Bluntâ€™s amendment to the Senate version of the highway bill. It was the only amendment the Senate GOP offered.

On its surface, it was a good amendment. It would allow religious employers to opt out of the new Obamacare mandate on contraception and abortifacient drugs. But strategically, it is another lame effort by Senator Mitch McConnell to let Senate Democrats in swing states absolve themselves of any blame for what Barack Obama has done.

Consider the alternative. There is another amendment Senator McConnell expressly refused to bring up that week as an alternative â€” an amendment by Senator Jim DeMint for full repeal of Obamacare.

â€œWait,â€ you say, â€œItâ€™d never pass.â€ True. But neither did Roy Bluntâ€™s and they knew it going into the vote.

At the time, McConnell’s loyal lieutenants went on record that McConnell did not want to anger Harry Reid with Obamacare votes.

The outrage over McConnell’s refusal to bring up the DeMint amendment caused McConnell to promise several outside groups he would dedicate an entire month, the month of March, to efforts to repeal Obamacare and get Democrats on the record.

He did not keep his word.

Now it is time for him to do so.

There are a number of close Senate races with incumbent, endangered Democrats. It is time to put them back on record on whether or not they support the most massive tax increase in American history.

It is time for Mitch McConnell to keep his word.