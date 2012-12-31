Hollywood Hypocrisy on Guns
If you didn’t know, Hollywood has yet again sprung into action producing an “all hip celebrities on deck” ad demanding gun control. I’m sure Washington will take it as seriously as the last one. In any event, via Brad Thor’...
If you didn’t know, Hollywood has yet again sprung into action producing an “all hip celebrities on deck” ad demanding gun control. I’m sure Washington will take it as seriously as the last one. In any event, via Brad Thor’s twitter feed, I see that someone has put together a genius though not safe for work, video that puts all these do gooder celebrities calling | Read More »