Newsweek interviewed me today for a profile of RedState and me. They flew the photographer in from NYC. He did an hour of photos. The proofs looked good.

Suzanne Smalley, the reporter, flew in from DC and interviewed me for two hours. Wow does my head hurt. I think it was a great interview, but she asked lots of open ended questions and wanted a lot of detail. On the one hand, it's nice to have a reporter really digging, instead of tuning out when you answer. Oh the other, it's mentally exhausting. And you just know if you make a funny face for only a moment, that's what'll wind up in the magazine.

The profile should be in next week's Newsweek.